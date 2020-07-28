How to change your keyboard language on a Windows 10 computer and type in another language

Dave Johnson
StepanPopov/ShutterstockIt’s easy to change your keyboard language on Windows 10.

  • You can change the keyboard language on a Windows computer by going through the “Time & Language” menu.
  • After you change the keyboard language once, you’ll be able to switch between languages quickly using a button in your taskbar.
  • You can also change the language that Windows uses for everything, not just the keyboard.
Windows gives you a lot of control over the language it uses – so much control, in fact, that it can be confusing to set it up the way you want.

For example, you can change the language that Windows uses for every menu, or just the language used for the keyboard.

How to change the keyboard language on Windows 10

You can change your keyboard’s language without changing the language that Windows is using on the screen – this is handy for gaining access to accent marks and other specialised characters, or for typing on a keyboard with a different language layout.

1. Click Start and then click the Settings icon (which is shaped like a gear).

2. Click “Time & Language.”

How to change keyboard language on Windows 1Dave Johnson/Business InsiderUse Settings to add a new keyboard language.

3. In the navigation pane on the left, click “Language.”

4. In the “Preferred languages section,” click your language (i.e., “English”) and then click “Options.”

How to change keyboard language on Windows 2Dave Johnson/Business InsiderClick ‘English’ (or your current default language) and choose ‘Options.’

5. Scroll down to “Keyboards” and then click “Add a keyboard.” In the pop-up menu, click the keyboard language you want to add.

How to change keyboard language on Windows 3Dave Johnson/Business InsiderAdd a keyboard from the list of options.

6. Close Settings. Once you add a second keyboard language to Windows, a language control button will appear in the taskbar, in the lower-right corner of the screen. Click it, and in the pop-up menu that appears, choose the language you want to use with your keyboard.

How to change keyboard language on Windows 4Dave Johnson/Business InsiderYou can switch among keyboards using the language options in the task bar.

You can always return to the taskbar to switch back to your original keyboard language.

