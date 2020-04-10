How to change keyboard language on Android using the Gboard app

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can change your keyboard language on Android easily using the Google app Gboard.

You can easily change the keyboard language on your Android If you want to have multiple language keyboards available on your device.

Gboard makes having multiple language keyboards possible, and makes it easy to switch back and forth between languages as you type.

There are different way to switch keyboards, depending on your preferences.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re multilingual, and the standard English keyboard isn’t the only one you want to use when typing on your Android phone, good news – Gboard, Google’s keyboard app, allows you to easily add languages and switch between language keyboards as you type.

When you add a new keyboard language, Gboard allows you to choose how it looks, and whether you want it to be your primary or secondary language. Once it’s added, you can swap back and forth with just a couple of taps.

Best of all – because you’re technically doing this through a third-party app, switching languages or adding them does nothing to affect the language of your phone itself. That makes this method perfect for new language learners.

Here’s how to change keyboard language on Android.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your keyboard language on Android

Before having the option to change keyboard language on Android, you will have to first add a new language on Gboard:

1. Open settings on your Android.

2. From the settings menu, select “System.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap System on the settings menu.

3. Under “System,” tap “Languages & input.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Languages & input.’

4. In the “Languages & input” menu, under Keyboards, select “Virtual keyboard.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Virtual keyboard.’

5. In the “Virtual keyboard” menu, tap “Gboard.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Gboard.’

6. In the “Gboard” menu, tap “Languages.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Languages.’

7. At the bottom of the language menu, tap the “ADD KEYBOARD” button to add a new language keyboard.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Add Keyboard.’

8. Choose the language you wish to add.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Choose the language you want.

9. Select the keyboard display you would like, and adjust other language settings, then tap “Done.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Adjust keyboard settings, then tap ‘Done.’

Once you do this, you can switch back and forth between keyboards with ease in any app that you type in: Simply press and hold on the spacebar, and select the language keyboard you want to use from the pop-up menu that appears.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider To switch languages from any app, press and hold on the spacebar to bring up a language menu.

However, if you’d rather switch language keyboards the way you swap to the emoji keyboard, you can – just note that you can only have one setting on at a time. So if you want to toggle between language keyboards that way, you won’t be able to display the emoji keyboard anymore.

If emojis are not that important to you, here’s how to alter those settings:

1. On your keyboard, press and hold on the comma in the lower left corner.

2. Tap the little settings icon that pops up directly above where you are pressing.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Press and hold on the comma key, then tap the settings icon that appears.

3. From the “Gboard Settings” menu, select “Preferences.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Preferences.’

4. In the “Preferences” menu, toggle “Show language switch key” to the on position.

Remember, if it’s greyed out, it’s because you can’t have the emoji switch key showing at the same time – toggle that one off in order to turn the other on.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Toggle ‘Show language switch key’ to On.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.