How to change your iCloud password on your iPhone to protect your privacy

Your iCloud accounts on your iPhone house some of your most important personal information. An authorised access to your iCloud could easily compromise your identity and privacy.
Thus, it’s considered a best practice to change your iCloud password on your iPhone on a periodic basis.
You can change your iCloud password on your iPhone in six simple steps. Here’s how to do it.
How to change your iCloud password on an iPhone
1. Open Settings on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down to and select “Passwords & Accounts.”
3. Select iCloud under Accounts.
4. Tap “Password & Security.”
5. Select “Change Password” at the top. You’ll need to make sure your password meets certain parameters: at least eight characters long, and includes a number, an uppercase letter, and a lowercase letter.
6. Enter your new password twice, and select “Change.”
