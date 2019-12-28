How to change your iCloud password on your iPhone to protect your privacy

Hollis Johnson/Business InsiderYou can change your iCloud password on your iPhone in six steps.

Your iCloud accounts on your iPhone house some of your most important personal information. An authorised access to your iCloud could easily compromise your identity and privacy.

Thus, it’s considered a best practice to change your iCloud password on your iPhone on a periodic basis.

You can change your iCloud password on your iPhone in six simple steps. Here’s how to do it.

How to change your iCloud password on an iPhone

1. Open Settings on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down to and select “Passwords & Accounts.”

3. Select iCloud under Accounts.

Emma Witman/Business InsiderSelect iCloud.

4. Tap “Password & Security.”

Emma Witman/Business InsiderThere are many settings related to your Apple ID that you can also change here, like your profile picture, or enabling Find My iPhone.

5. Select “Change Password” at the top. You’ll need to make sure your password meets certain parameters: at least eight characters long, and includes a number, an uppercase letter, and a lowercase letter.

6. Enter your new password twice, and select “Change.”

