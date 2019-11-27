How to change your Google Home's voice to numerous options, including the voices of celebrities like John Legend and Issa Rae

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It’s easy to change your Google Home’s voice on the app, or by using a celebrity command.

You can change your Google Home’s voice in just a few steps using the Google Home app.

It’s even possible to change your Google Home’s voice to the real voices of celebrities like John Legend or Issa Rae.

Here’s how to change your Google Home’s voice.

The Google Home is Google’s version of the smart home device, similar to the Amazon Echo.

You can use it to issue voice commands to play music, answer questions, and even control other devices in your home, like smart lights, a smart TV, or a Chromecast device, if you also have those.

Like Alexa on an Amazon Echo, you can change your Google Home’s voice to better suit your tastes, no matter the reason.

Google has given the device a range of different voices to choose from, including the voices of celebrities like John Legend or Issa Rae.

How to change your Google Home’s voice



1. Open the Google Home app.

2. Tap the “Settings” button. It is the rightmost button under your home’s name, with an image of a gear on it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the Settings icon.

3. In the Settings menu, scroll down to “Google Assistant Services” and tap “More settings” at the bottom of that list.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘More settings.’

4. In this menu, tap the second tab, labelled “Assistant,” then tap the second option, “Assistant voice.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Assistant voice.’

5. This will bring up a list of options. Tab through the different colours to hear different voices until you select one that you like. Once you decide, simply leave it selected and return to the home screen or close the app to save it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select any of the voice options.

You can also use a simple command to your Google Home – “Hey Google, talk like Issa” or “Hey Google, talk like a Legend” – to get Issa Rae or John Legend’s voice immediately.

