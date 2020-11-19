How to change your Google Assistant voice across your Google devices

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can change the Google Assistant voice on your devices through the Google Home mobile app.

You can change your Google Assistant voice for your Google devices by selecting from as many as a dozen alternatives.

You can select a different voice using the Google Home app on your iPhone or Android device by changing the assistant voice settings.

Any voice you choose applies to every instance of Google on your account, including your phone and Google smart speakers.

The voice used by your Google devices is so iconic that you may have trouble imagining Google speaking with a different tone or accent. But you can choose from about a dozen variations â€” including, from time to time, celebrity voices â€” allowing you to customise Google to your personal taste.

You can choose a specific Google Assistant voice from the Google Home app on your phone. That voice will then be applied to every Google device using your account â€” including your phone’s Google Assistant and any smart speakers or smart screens in your home.

How to change your Google Assistant voice



1. On your iPhone or Android, start the Google Home app.

2. Tap your account avatar at the top right of the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider To find Google’s voice settings, tap your account avatar at the top right of the app window.

3. In the pop-up window, tap “Assistant settings.”

4. Tap “Assistant voice.” If you don’t see this option, tap “View more” at the bottom of the page to expand your settings choices.

5. On the Assistant Voice page, swipe to hear each voice option.

Each circle on the page represents a different voice. Some are masculine, some are feminine, and each one has a different tone, cadence, or accent.

You might even be able to choose a celebrity voice, though be aware that if you choose that one, it will work in combination with the default Google Assistant voice.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Each circle represents a different voice you can apply to your Google Assistant.

6. After you select a voice you want to use, tap the back button at the top left of the page â€” your choice is saved automatically.

