You can change your Gmail password on an Android device by accessing your “Google settings” in your device’s Settings app.

Changing your Gmail password on an Android changes it for your Google account across all devices.

A Gmail password can be the key to many people’s digital lives. From brunch reminders from friends and family reunion photos to your business contacts and folders storing bill receipts, Gmail proves that our inboxes are about more than sending messages.

Therefore, protecting your Google password is of the utmost importance – as is changing it. Whether you’ve merely forgotten it or someone tries to access your inbox without your permission, it’s good to know how to update your password.

The process for changing your Gmail password can vary from device to device though, and Android users will need to follow their own set of steps to unlock the keys to their email castle.

How to change your Gmail password on an Android device

1. Open the Settings app on your Android phone or tablet.

2. Scroll the list that appears and tap the “Google” icon with the subhead “Google settings.”

Steven John/Business Insider Find the Settings gear icon in your phone’s Apps menu.

3. Select “Manage your Google account.”

4. If the “Security” option at the top is available, tap it. Otherwise, tap the menu icon and then tap “Security.”

Steven John/Business Insider You will need to enter your current password to access the menu to reset your password.

5. Upon seeing “Signing in to Google,” look for the “Password” option and tap it when you find it.

6. Enter your new password and confirm it before tapping “Change Password.”

