How to change your gender on Facebook to better represent yourself on the platform

Reuters You can change your gender on Facebook at any time.

You can easily change your gender on Facebook to the classification that best fits you.

On top of the male and female options, Facebook also has a custom alternative which you can modify according to your own preferences.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Everyone changes as they grow older. Sometimes a person’s gender might change, too – in which case, you probably want to have your new identity reflected on social media as well.

Fortunately, Facebook allows its users to change their gender very easily.

Here’s how to change your gender and pronouns on Facebook so that your profile stays up to date with who you are.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your gender on Facebook

1. Log into Facebook and click on your profile.

2. Click on the “About” button.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click on ‘About’ on your profile page.

3. Click on “Contact and Basic Info.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Select ‘Contact and Basic Info.’

4. Hover your cursor over the “Gender” section to reveal an “Edit” button. Click “Edit” once it appears. From here, you can change your listed gender, pronouns, and whether or not you want your gender to be viewable on your timeline. If you do not want your gender to be visible on your timeline, uncheck the box next to “Show on my timeline.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click on ‘Edit’ to start changing your information.

5. Click on the drop-down menu, then click on either “Male,” “Female,” or “Custom,” depending on which best applies to you. If you click on “Custom,” a white box will appear. Type your gender into the box and click on it when it appears.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can customise it to the way that best fits who you are.

6. Underneath “What pronoun do you use?” click on the drop-down menu and click on the choice that best represents your pronouns.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Choose the pronoun that you want to go by.

7. Once you are finished, click on “Save Changes” to finalise the change on your profile.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.