How to change your Gboard theme and customise your phone's keyboard with a photo or colour

Melanie Weir
BigTunaOnline/ShutterstockYou can choose a Custom theme from your phone’s image library or select one of Gboard’s preset backgrounds to give your keyboard a new look.
  • You can change your Gboard theme using a custom image from your phone’s gallery or a preset provided by the keyboard.
  • Both iPhone and Android users can change their Gboard theme to a different photo or colour.
  • To change your Gboard on an Android, you will need to access your System settings.
  • iPhone users can customise their virtual keyboard by going straight to the app and tapping the “Theme” option.
There are tons of advantages to using Google’s keyboard app, Gboard, rather than your phone’s default: You can use Google search within the keyboard, and it can automatically translate your sentences. Another cool capability is customisation.

Unlike other keyboards, Gboard allows you to change its theme, meaning you can set a picture or colour scheme as the keyboard’s background. This might help you read it better or is just a fun way to be expressive whenever you type. Either way, it’s easy to set up, whether you have an iPhone or an Android.

Here’s how to change your Gboard theme.

How to change your Gboard theme on an iPhone

1. Open the Gboard app.

2. Tap Themes.

How to change Gboard theme 1Melanie Weir/Business InsiderYou can find this option on the Gboard app’s home screen.

3. If you want a custom image to serve as your Gboard theme, select Custom.

How to change Gboard theme 3Abbey White/Business InsiderThe custom theme option will always be at the top of the Gboard Theme page.

4. When your phone’s photo library appears, select a photo.

Abbey White/Business InsiderSelect an image from your Moments, Recently Added, or another album currently available in your iPhone gallery.

5. If you want to use a preset theme, tap the image within the Landscape or Gradient sliders to choose it.

Abbey White/Business InsiderTap ‘Show All’ to the right of each theme label to see more options.

6. For Custom themes, crop the image before tapping Choose.

Abbey White/Business InsiderThis will tell Gboard what part of the image you want to appear as your keyboard theme.

7. Adjust your Custom Gboard theme settings

How to change your Gboard theme 3Abbey White/Business InsiderIf you’ve selected a preset, you’ll want to hit the pencil icon in the lower right corner of the image to make changes to the theme opacity, text colour, borders, Glide typing, and more.

8. Tap Done when you’re finished customising your theme.

How to change your Gboard theme on Android

1. Open your phone’s Settings app.

2. Scroll and tap System when you find it.

How to change Gboard theme on Android 3Melanie Weir/Business InsiderAccessibility, Account, and Security settings can also be set on this page.

3. In the System menu, tap Languages & Input.

How to change Gboard theme on Android 4Melanie Weir/Business InsiderYou can also find menus for your phone’s Date & Time and Backup settings here.

4. Tap Virtual Keyboard.

How to change Gboard theme on Android 5Melanie Weir/Business InsiderThis will let you access your voice typing and Gboard controls.

5. In the Virtual Keyboards menu, tap Gboard.

How to change Gboard theme on Android 6Melanie Weir/Business InsiderGboard should be the first option on the menu list.

6. In the Gboard settings menu, tap theme.

How to change Gboard theme on Android 7Melanie Weir/Business InsiderControl your Gboard’s Languages, Text Correction, and Search from this menu.

7. Select a theme that you like from the listed presets or upload a Custom image.

Melanie Weir/Business InsiderWhen uploading a Custom image, the process is similar to the iPhone.

8. Preview your new theme, then tap Apply.

How to change Gboard theme on Android 9Melanie Weir/Business InsiderGboard will let you see what your new theme looks like before you set it.
