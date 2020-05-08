How to change your Gboard theme and customise your phone's keyboard with a photo or colour

BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock You can choose a Custom theme from your phone’s image library or select one of Gboard’s preset backgrounds to give your keyboard a new look.

Both iPhone and Android users can change their Gboard theme to a different photo or colour.

To change your Gboard on an Android, you will need to access your System settings.

iPhone users can customise their virtual keyboard by going straight to the app and tapping the “Theme” option.

There are tons of advantages to using Google’s keyboard app, Gboard, rather than your phone’s default: You can use Google search within the keyboard, and it can automatically translate your sentences. Another cool capability is customisation.

Unlike other keyboards, Gboard allows you to change its theme, meaning you can set a picture or colour scheme as the keyboard’s background. This might help you read it better or is just a fun way to be expressive whenever you type. Either way, it’s easy to set up, whether you have an iPhone or an Android.

Here’s how to change your Gboard theme.

How to change your Gboard theme on an iPhone

1. Open the Gboard app.

2. Tap Themes.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider You can find this option on the Gboard app’s home screen.

3. If you want a custom image to serve as your Gboard theme, select Custom.

Abbey White/Business Insider The custom theme option will always be at the top of the Gboard Theme page.

4. When your phone’s photo library appears, select a photo.

Abbey White/Business Insider Select an image from your Moments, Recently Added, or another album currently available in your iPhone gallery.

5. If you want to use a preset theme, tap the image within the Landscape or Gradient sliders to choose it.

Abbey White/Business Insider Tap ‘Show All’ to the right of each theme label to see more options.

6. For Custom themes, crop the image before tapping Choose.

Abbey White/Business Insider This will tell Gboard what part of the image you want to appear as your keyboard theme.

7. Adjust your Custom Gboard theme settings

Abbey White/Business Insider If you’ve selected a preset, you’ll want to hit the pencil icon in the lower right corner of the image to make changes to the theme opacity, text colour, borders, Glide typing, and more.

8. Tap Done when you’re finished customising your theme.

How to change your Gboard theme on Android

1. Open your phone’s Settings app.

2. Scroll and tap System when you find it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Accessibility, Account, and Security settings can also be set on this page.

3. In the System menu, tap Languages & Input.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider You can also find menus for your phone’s Date & Time and Backup settings here.

4. Tap Virtual Keyboard.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider This will let you access your voice typing and Gboard controls.

5. In the Virtual Keyboards menu, tap Gboard.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Gboard should be the first option on the menu list.

6. In the Gboard settings menu, tap theme.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Control your Gboard’s Languages, Text Correction, and Search from this menu.

7. Select a theme that you like from the listed presets or upload a Custom image.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider When uploading a Custom image, the process is similar to the iPhone.

8. Preview your new theme, then tap Apply.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Gboard will let you see what your new theme looks like before you set it.

