How to use Gboard to create custom emoji with the Emoji Kitchen feature

- You can’t change the default emoji on Gboard, but you can create new emoji stickers.
- The Gboard keyboard app contains a feature called the Emoji Kitchen, which combines different emoji into unique stickers you can use when messaging.
- You can access the Emoji Kitchen while using Gboard in a compatible app, like Facebook Messenger.
If you’re active on Twitter, you’ve probably seen the popular emoji mashup bots, which combine multiple emoji into one.
Gboard, Google’s keyboard app native to Android devices, recently launched a feature called the EmojiKitchen. This feature allows users to create their own mashups in the form of stickers, which can be used in any compatible messaging app.
Here’s how to create new emoji on Gboard, using your Android’s Emoji Kitchen.
How to change emojis on Gboard with the Emoji Kitchen
1. Open your messaging app of choice. Keep in mind that not all messaging apps are compatible with the Emoji Kitchen. For the purposes of this guide, we’ll use Facebook Messenger.
2. Tap on the user to whom you want to send an emoji to open a conversation with them, and then tap the text bar to start typing.
3. Tap on the icon that resembles a smiley face to pull up your emojis.
4. Tap on the emoji of your choice. Stickers with possible emoji combinations will appear in the space above the keyboard. This space is the Emoji Kitchen.
5. Swipe through the stickers in the Emoji Kitchen and tap on the one you want to send. The sticker that you tap will be sent as soon as you tap on it.
