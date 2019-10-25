How to change the font size on a Windows 10 computer, to make it easier to read text displayed on your screen

Reuters It’s easy to change the font size in Windows 10 if you’re having trouble reading text displayed on screen.

You can change the font size in Windows 10 to make text on the screen easier to read in just a few steps using the Settings menu.

The option to change the font size in Windows 10 was temporarily removed in 2017, but restored again with the October 2018 update.

If you don’t have the ability to adjust text size, make sure you update to the latest version.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While the default font setting in Windows 10 may be suitable for some people, others may prefer to make the text on their computer screen larger or smaller.

Whether you’re trying to read a lengthy article on a news website or attempting to write a report in a word processing program, sometimes adjustments need to be made to the font size.

Luckily, Windows allows you to customise the font size to your personal preferences, making it possible for everyone to read and write comfortably on their PC’s.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to change the font size on Windows 10



1. Click on the Windows icon and type “Settings.”

2. The first option that appears should be the Settings app. Click it to open.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click on Settings.

3. Click on the “Ease of Access” menu option.

4. Under “Display,” use the slider under the “Make text bigger” to adjust the text to the size you want it. As you adjust the slider, you will see a preview of the new text size above.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Drag the slider to make your text bigger or smaller.

5. When you’ve adjusted the text to your preferred size, click “Apply.”

Once done, this should change the text size across the entire Windows system and all programs and apps on your computer.

Note that you can change the text size again at any time by following the same steps as above.

It should also be noted that if you don’t see the option to adjust text size in Windows 10, it may be that you need to update to the latest version. Text size adjustment was taken away for Version 1709, but then reintroduced for Version 1809 and later.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.