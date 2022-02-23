How to change the font size in Windows 10 to make it easier to read text displayed on your screen

It’s easy to change the font size in Windows 10 if you’re having trouble reading text displayed on screen. Reuters

You can change the font size in Windows 10 to make text on the screen easier to read.

Changing the font size in Windows 10 should update it for all apps on your computer.

If you don’t have the ability to adjust text size in Windows, make sure you update your software.

While the default font setting in Windows 10 may be suitable for some people, others may prefer to make the text on their computer screen larger or smaller.

Whether you’re trying to read a lengthy article on a news website or attempting to write a report in a word processing program, sometimes adjustments need to be made to the font size.

Luckily, Windows allows you to customize the font size to your personal preferences, making it possible for everyone to read and write comfortably on their PCs.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change the font size on Windows 10

1. Click on the Windows icon and type “Settings” and click on the Settings app in the search results.

Open the Settings app. Kyle Wilson/Insider

Quick tip: Alternatively to step 1, you can also click on the Windows icon and select the Settings gear icon to get to the same spot.



2. Click on the Ease of Access menu option.

Click on Ease of Access. Kyle Wilson/Insider

3. Under Display, use the slider under the Make text bigger heading to adjust the text to the size you want it. As you adjust the slider, you will see a preview of the new text size above.

Screenshot of the display accessibility options with the font size slider and ‘apply’ button highlighted. Kyle Wilson/Insider

4. When you’ve adjusted the text to your preferred size, click Apply.

Once done, this should change the text size across the entire Windows system and all programs and apps on your computer. You can change the text size again at any time by following the same steps as above.

Note: If you don’t see the option to adjust text size in Windows 10, it may be that you need to update your software. Text size adjustment was taken away for Version 1709, but then reintroduced for Version 1809 and later.

