How to change the font on your Samsung Galaxy S10 and customise its size and style

Dave Johnson
It's possible to change the font size and style on your Samsung Galaxy S10.

The size and style of a font is often key to readability and eye comfort, so it stands to reason that you may want to tweak the font settings on your devices.

Surprisingly, very few mobile devices offer much in the way of font customisation.

Yet the Samsung Galaxy S10 is a refreshing exception to the rule: Not only can you adjust the size of your phone’s system font, but you can also completely replace it with the font of your choice.

How to change the font a Samsung Galaxy S10 1Dave Johnson/Business InsiderYou can radically personalise the font used by your Galaxy S10.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change the font on a Samsung Galaxy S10

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Display.”

3. Tap “Font size and style.”

Dave Johnson/Business InsiderYou can customise the system font used by your Galaxy S10 in the Settings app.

4. Change the size of the font by dragging the Font size slider to the right or left. If you want to make all of your system text bold, turn on Bold font by swiping the button to the right.

5. To change the font itself, tap “Font style” and choose a different font. You can pick one of the default fonts, or tap “Download fonts” to pick a new font. Note that some of these fonts are free, though others will cost money.

How to change the font a Samsung Galaxy S10 3Dave Johnson/Business InsiderYou can choose from a large number of free and paid fonts.
