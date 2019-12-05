How to change the font on your Instagram bio with a third-party app

Devon Delfino
Ink Drop/ShutterstockIt’s possible to change the font on your Instagram bio with a few different third-party apps.

If you’ve ever seen an Instagram profile with a fun or striking font, you may be wondering how it’s possible.

Luckily, there are several sites you can use to get this done quickly and easily. For the purpose of this article, we’ll use LingoJam.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to change your Instagram bio font with the site:

How to change the font on your Instagram bio

1. Go to the LingoJam’s fonts for Instagram section.

2. Type in the text you want to use in the left textbox, or paste in your current Instagram bio.

How to change font on Instagram bio 1Devon Delfino/Business InsiderWhen you type your bio in the left textbox, you can change the font in the box to the right.

3. Scroll through the options in the right textbox and copy the one that you like best.

4. Go to instagram.com and log into your account, if necessary.

5. Toggle over to your profile by clicking the person icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

6. Click “Edit Profile.”

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderYou can change your bio in Edit Profile.

7. Select the font for the “Bio” section and paste in your copied text.

How to change font on Instagram bio 3Devon Delfino/Business InsiderNow paste the new text into your bio.

8. Click “Submit” at the bottom of the screen to update your bio with your new font.

Devon Delfino/Business InsiderThe new font should appear in your bio.

It’s always a good idea to double-check that the font accurately translated to your profile after updating your bio, in case of error.

