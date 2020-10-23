How to change the font size in Signal for your display and messages on a computer or mobile device

10’000 Hours/Getty Images You can change your font size on Signal on a computer or mobile device.

Signal, an encrypted messaging service, lets you change the font size of the app’s display and messages.

You can change your font size in Signal on the platform’s desktop, Android, and iPhone apps.

Adjusting the font size in the Signal app can reduce eye strain and is more user-friendly and accessible visually impaired persons.

Signal is the encrypted messaging app that’s available for desktop and mobile. For those who regularly send sensitive communications or just want a little extra security, the app is an increasingly popular option for texting.

As part of your Signal experience, you can customise the font size to better suit its readability. How you change the font size will depend on where you’re using the app.

Signal has in-app options for adjusting font size on Android phones, but when using your iPhone or the desktop app, you’ll have to change the font size through your device’s settings.

On the desktop version of Signal, there’s no setting to change the font size, but you can zoom in and out to make the text more readable. On an iPhone, the Signal app will automatically match its font size to the size you have already indicated in your iPhone’s Settings.

Here’s how to change the font in Signal on desktop, Android, and iPhone.

How to change font size in Signal on a PC

1. Log in to the Signal desktop app.

2. Click on a conversation thread.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The Signal app opens to your list of messages, with the most recent communication at the top.

3. To Zoom in and reduce the font size, press and hold “Ctrl” followed by “=”.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Your screen will zoom in each time you press the = key.

4.To zoom out and reduce the font size, press and hold “Ctrl” followed by “-“

5. To restore your screen’s zoom level to its default, press the “Ctrl” key, followed by “0” (zero).

How to change font size in Signal on a Mac

1. Log in to the Signal desktop app.

2. Click on a conversation thread.

3. To Zoom in and reduce the font size, press and hold the “Command” key followed by “=”.

4. To zoom out and reduce the font size, press and hold the “Command” key followed by “-“

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Your screen will zoom out each time you press the – key.

5. To restore your screen’s zoom level to its default, press the “Command” key, followed by “0” (zero).

How to change font size in Signal on Android

1. Open the Signal app.

2. Tap on your profile icon.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider This icon will be the first letter of your first name and is located in the screen’s upper left corner.

3. Tap on “Chats and media.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider This menu is below the ‘Appearance’ and above the ‘Storage’ options.

4. Tap on “Message font size.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider This menu lets you choose from four font size presets for your text in Signal messages.

5. Tap on the font size you want to change to.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Select either Small, Normal, Large, or Extra Large from the list of options.

6. Tap outside the back arrow twice until you’re viewing your message list.

7. Tap on a conversation to read messages in the new font size.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Your Signal app text messages should now look bigger or smaller than they did.

How to change font size in Signal on iPhone

1. Open your Settings app.

2. Tap “Display & Brightness.”

Abbey White/Business Insider This menu allows you to control your Display Zoom, auto-lock, and dynamic text settings.

3. Select “Text Size.”

4. Tap on the size slider and move your finger to the left to decrease and right to increase the font size.

Abbey White/Business Insider The slider is located at the bottom of the ‘Text Size’ menu page.

5. Open the Signal app.

6. Choose a conversation thread.

7. Confirm that the font size is right for you.

