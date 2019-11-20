How to change feedback you've left on eBay by adding follow-up comments or upgrading feedback

rafapress/Shutterstock While you can’t actually change feedback on eBay, you can add comments or upgrade feedback.

It’s not possible to change feedback on eBay, but you can add a follow-up comment to elaborate on feedback you’ve left.

You may wish to change eBay feedback if you’ve made a typo or have either experienced or resolved an issue with the seller since leaving your initial review, but unfortunately it isn’t currently possible.

However, you can upgrade feedback to neutral or positive if you wish.

When you’ve purchased something on eBay, it’s always helpful to the seller when you leave positive feedback to let other users know that the seller is reliable, timely, and accurately describes their products.

Likewise, it can also be a way to warn others of a fraudulent seller if they don’t send the item you bought or you receive something broken, faulty, or completely different than what was described.

That being said, you may want to change feedback you’ve left on eBay if you realise you’ve made an error in your comment or you’ve since had an issue (or resolved one) with the seller in question.

While eBay doesn’t allow you to change feedback once it’s been left, you can leave a follow-up comment with additional information.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change feedback on eBay by following up

1. Log into your account on the eBay website using your username and password.

2. Visit the eBay Feedback Forum directly. Alternatively, you can access this via the My eBay “Leave feedback” shortcut.

3. On the right-hand side of the eBay Feedback Forum, click the “Follow up to feedback left” link.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click ‘Follow up to feedback left.’

4. From the list of transactions on the next page, choose the feedback you want to leave an additional comment on and click “Follow up.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click ‘Follow up.’

5. Type your next feedback comment in the box provided, then click “Leave Follow-up Comment.” Your new comment will then be posted to the seller’s feedback profile.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Type your comment and then click ‘Leave Follow-up Comment.’

Note that you can also change ratings from neutral or negative to positive if you ask the seller to send you a revision request. Once you receive the request, you only need to accept it and change the rating to your new preferred choice, then save the changes.

