Here's How You Can Hide From Anyone On Facebook

Facebook is celebrating its 10th birthday today, but one particular part of the service has not evolved much over the years.
Adjusting privacy settings on Facebook can be a strenuous process — the options are located under several different menus and Facebook never specifies where these settings are located and who is watching you.
Despite that, here’s how you can change privacy settings on Facebook to make your page hard to find.
You don’t have to shut off/on all of these settings. These are just suggestions.
Log in to your Facebook account and click on the icon in upper-right corner. Go to Settings in the drop-down menu.
If you wrote something embarrassing three years ago, you can limit past posts so it can be hard to find. This will save time instead of scrolling all the way down a page.
To filter inbox messages, choose Basic Filtering, which lets friends and family send messages. The next option is Strict Filtering, which forces messages from people you don't know to go directly to a folder named 'Other.'
Facebook pages can appear in search engines. Toggle this option on/off to make sure your page doesn't appear in Google searches.
This is where you can make sure specific people have restricted access to your profile. Also, type a name or email into the Block User field to hide your profile from a person.
At the bottom of the page, you can block certain people from sending you app and event invites. Your profile is practically invisible now.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.