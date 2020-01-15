How to change a Facebook group's name on your computer or mobile device

- You can change a Facebook group’s name by going into the group’s settings.
- In order to change a group’s name, however, you have to be an administrator for the Facebook group.
If you’ve created a Facebook group, or another person has made you an administrator of their group, you are able to change that group’s name.
While Facebook has some restrictions, for the most part, you can call a group whatever you want, so long as the name doesn’t violate Facebook’sCommunity Standards.
You can change a Facebook group’s name using a laptop, desktop computer, or mobile device. Read on to learn how.
How to change a Facebook group’s name using your computer
In order to change the name of a Facebook group, you’ll need to be a group administrator – that is, you have to either be the person who created the group itself, or be made a group admin by the group’s creator.
1. After you’ve logged in to your Facebook account on your PC or Mac computer, click on the name of the group that you want to change. If you’re having trouble finding the group, look for it under “Shortcuts” on the left side of your screen.
2. Underneath the group’s header image, click on “More” and then click on “Edit Group Settings.”
3. Next to “Group Name,” click on the field with the group’s name in it and type the new name for your group.
4. Once you have typed the name you want, scroll to the bottom of the screen and click “Save.”
Your Facebook group’s name should now have changed to the one you typed in. Facebook may send an automatic notification to other members of the group about the name change.
How to change a Facebook group’s name using your mobile device
The process for a mobile device is similar in that you’ll need to be one of the group’s admins in order to change the group’s name.
1. Open the Facebook app on your iPhone or Android and tap on the Menu icon in the upper-right corner of the screen, represented by three horizontal lines.
2. Tap on “Groups” and then tap on the name of your group. If you’re having trouble finding it, tap on “Your Groups” and then scroll down to “Groups You Manage.”
3. In the top-right corner of the screen, tap the icon resembling a shield. Then, tap on “Group Settings” in the pop-up menu.
4. Tap on “Name and Description.”
5. Tap the field underneath “Group Name” and type the new name for your group. Once you’re done, tap “Save” in the top-right corner.
