How to change your Epic Games account password or reset it if you've forgotten it

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It only takes a moment to change an Epic Games password.

You can change your Epic Games password from the Epic Games website in the “Account” section.

If you’ve lost or forgotten your Epic Games password, try to log into the Epic Games website and choose “Forgot Your Password,” then follow the instructions.

Be sure that your new password is strong and unique.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Epic Games is a popular game developer and distributor, perhaps best known for the massive hit Fortnite.

To play any titles published by Epic Games or sold on the Epic Games Store, you’ll need to have an account. And if you need to change the password on your Epic Games account, you can do that through any browser on your Mac or PC.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to change your Epic Games password



1. In any web browser on your Mac or PC, open the Epic Games website.

2. Hover the mouse over your account avatar at the top-right of the screen and, in the drop-down menu, click “Account.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Start the password changing process by opening your account page on the Epic Games website.

3. In the navigation pane on the left, click “Password & Security.”

4. Enter your current password and then type a new password. In the “Retype New Password” field, confirm your new password. Then click “Save Changes.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can change your password in the ‘Password & Security’ section of your account page.

How to reset your Epic Games password if you’ve forgotten it



If you don’t know your current password, you can easily reset it.

1. In any web browser, open the Epic Games webpage.

2. At the top-right of the screen, click “Sign in.”

3. Click “Sign in with Epic Games.”

4. On the sign in page, click “Forgot Your Password.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider After you click ‘Forgot Your Password,’ enter your account’s email address and follow the instructions in the email you receive.

5. Enter the email address associated with your account and click “Send Email.”

6. Within a few minutes, you should receive an email with instructions to reset your password. Click “Reset Password” and then enter a new password to complete the change.

When you change or reset your password, follow good security hygiene by creating a strong password. It should have a combination of upper- and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols, and the longer it is, the better.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.