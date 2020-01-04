How to change your email signature on an iPhone in 3 simple steps

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider To change your iPhone email signature, go into your Settings app.

You can easily change your email signature on your iPhone by customising the Mail app’s settings to your preferences.

You can also delete the signature line entirely and have your emails sent as you typed them with nothing added.

iPhone email signature lines can serve as a way to help you share important contact information with your recipients.

Every email you send from your iPhone might start differently, but they are likely to end with: “Sent from my iPhone.”

That’s the default email signature line that’s added to the end of every email sent from your iPhone.

But you can easily change the signature at the end of your emails in any way you’d like, even adding multi-line text.

How to change your email signature on an iPhone



1. Launch the Settings app and scroll down to and tap on Mail (its icon is a letter inside a blue box).

2. Scroll down and tap the word “Signature” near the bottom of the menu.

You can set a different email signature for every email account on your iPhone.

3. Tap on the box at the bottom (where it likely says “Sent from my iPhone”) and enter your preferred text.

Then you can simply close the Settings app; there’s no need to save the changes.

