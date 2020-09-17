How to change your email signature on an Android device, whether you use the generic Email app or Gmail

Kilito Chan/Getty Images

You can change your email signature on an Android device in just a few steps, whether you use the standard Email app or the Gmail app.

To change your signature, open your email app and go to Settings. Then choose your email account and find the option to edit the signature.

If you are using more than one account in your email app, you can create a unique signature for each one.

The default signature associated with most Android phones is something understandably generic, like “Sent from my mobile phone.” While that communicates that you’re not at your desk, you probably want to personalise it with your name, contact information, or some other message. That’s easy to do with just a few taps.

How to change your email signature on an Android using the Email or Gmail app



Most people use the stock Email app that’s built into Android phones, but if you use the Gmail app, the steps to change the signature are almost exactly the same. Here’s how to configure it.

1. Start the email app you use and tap the menu icon (designated by three horizontal lines) on the left side of the screen.

2. In the slide-out menu, tap the settings icon (shaped like a gear).

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose ‘Settings’ in the app’s menu.

3. Tap the account for which you want to customise the signature. If you have more than one email account set up in the app, you can repeat this process for each account.

4. Tap “Signature.” If you’re using the Gmail app, look for “Mobile signature” instead.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Depending on your mail app, choose to edit either ‘Signature’ or ‘Mobile signature.’

5. Enter the text you want to appear in your email signature and then tap “OK” or “Save.”

