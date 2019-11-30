How to easily change your email address on Instagram on desktop or mobile

Shutterstock You can easily update your email address on Instagram using the mobile app or website.

You can easily change your email on Instagram on desktop or mobile if you create a new email address or would prefer to use a different one.

It can be important to keep your email address on Instagram up-to-date in case you ever get locked out of your account.

Keeping your social media accounts secured is a big deal. After all, should your accounts fall into the wrong hands, you never know what the person could do with your personal information, photos, and the like.

Part of ensuring your accounts stay safe is making sure your contact information is up-to-date, and thankfully, Instagram makes updating your email address a quick and easy process.

Whether you lost access to the email address you previously used to sign-up for Instagram or you simply got a new email address you’d like to use, you can update your email address on the photo sharing app via the app itself or on your computer.

Here’s how to do both.

How to change your email on Instagram using the app

1. Tap the Instagram icon on your iPhone or Android home screen to open the app.

2. Tap your profile icon at the lower-right of the menu running along the bottom of your home screen to go to your profile page.

3. Tap on “Edit Profile” at the top of the screen.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Tap the ‘Edit Profile’ button.

4. In the “Email” field, click the email address listed and enter the new address you’d like to use on the next screen. Click the small grey “X” on the right-hand side to clear the text box.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Enter in your email address.

5. Click “Done” in the upper-right hand corner to apply your changes.

How to change your email on Instagram using your desktop

1. Visit Instagram.com and log in with your username and password on your Mac or PC.

2. Click on your username on the right hand side of the screen to be taken to your profile page.

3. Click the “Edit Profile” button.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click the ‘Edit Profile’ button at the top of your profile.

4. In the “Email” field erase the email address currently listed and enter your new email address.

5. Click “Submit” at the bottom of the screen to save your changes.

