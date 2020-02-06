How to change the email address associated with your Amazon account

Denys Prykhodov/Shutterstock You can easily change the email associated with your Amazon account.

You can change your email on Amazon via your account settings’ “Login & security” section.

Once updated, you will start receiving order confirmation and notifications to your new email account when you make a new purchase on Amazon.

Getting a new email address is a great way to get a fresh, digital slate.

But it also means that you have to update your account information for the various sites you use to make sure you get updates and important information.

As for your Amazon account, the process to update the email address associated with your account only takes a few clicks. Here’s how to do it.

How to change your email on Amazon

1. Go to amazon.com in a browser on your Mac or PC and log into your account, if needed.

2. Hover the cursor over “Account & Lists” and select “Your Account.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Your Account’ to start changing your email.

3. Click on “Login & security.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Proceed into the ‘Login & security’ section.

4. Enter your password and click “Sign-In.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Enter your Amazon account password.

5. Select “Edit” next to the section for your email.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Edit’ to change your email address.

6. Enter your new email address in the appropriate fields and enter your account password, as well as the security characters that appear.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Enter your new email address and security characters.

7. Click “Save changes.”

8. Click “Done” when returned to the “Login & security” page.

Once updated, you’ll start receiving order confirmation and tracking updates to your new email address. If applicable, you may also need to update your saved password information to reflect your new login information and avoid login hiccups.

