How to change the email address associated with your Amazon account

Getting a new email address is a great way to get a fresh, digital slate.
But it also means that you have to update your account information for the various sites you use to make sure you get updates and important information.
As for your Amazon account, the process to update the email address associated with your account only takes a few clicks. Here’s how to do it.
How to change your email on Amazon
1. Go to amazon.com in a browser on your Mac or PC and log into your account, if needed.
2. Hover the cursor over “Account & Lists” and select “Your Account.”
3. Click on “Login & security.”
4. Enter your password and click “Sign-In.”
5. Select “Edit” next to the section for your email.
6. Enter your new email address in the appropriate fields and enter your account password, as well as the security characters that appear.
7. Click “Save changes.”
8. Click “Done” when returned to the “Login & security” page.
Once updated, you’ll start receiving order confirmation and tracking updates to your new email address. If applicable, you may also need to update your saved password information to reflect your new login information and avoid login hiccups.
