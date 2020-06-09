How to change your Dropbox password or reset it if you've forgotten it

Emma Witman
charnsitr/ShutterstockYou can change or reset your Dropbox password easily from a web browser.

When it comes to collaborating with others remotely, Dropbox can be enormously helpful.

But you won’t get very far sharing documents and folders through the cloud-storage app if you find yourself unable to recall your password or get locked out of your account.

If you remember your password, but suddenly feel your account’s security has been compromised, Dropbox offers two ways to change your password.

Here’s how you can change your Dropbox password from a web browser with or without your password on hand.

How to change your Dropbox password if you don’t know your password

1. Navigate to the Dropbox login landing page in a web browser.

2. Click the “Forgot your password?” link.

How to change Dropbox password 2Emma Witman/Business InsiderYou can find this underneath the box to enter your password.

3. Enter the email associated with your Dropbox account and hit “Submit.”

4. Open your email.

5. Find the “Reset your Dropbox password” email in your inbox.

How to change Dropbox password 3Emma Witman/Business InsiderIf you don’t see the email, check your spam folder. You also may need to unblock [email protected]

6. Click the blue “Reset Password” box.

How to change Dropbox password 4Emma Witman/Business InsiderDropbox can provide helpful hints for creating a strong password.

7. Enter a new password twice before clicking “Submit.”

How to change your Dropbox password if you’re able to login with your current password

1. Login to your account at Dropbox.com.

2. In the top right corner of your Dropbox dashboard, click your account icon.

How to change Dropbox password 5Emma Witman/Business InsiderThis will be a face icon or a photo you’ve added.

3. Select “Settings.”

4. Click “Security” near the top of the screen.

How to change Dropbox password 8The security settings for your Dropbox account.The security settings for your Dropbox account.

5. Next to “Password,” click “Change password.”

How to change Dropbox password 9Emma Witman/Business InsiderIf the passwords don’t match, you won’t be able to finalise the change.

6. Enter your new password twice.

7. Click “Change password” to confirm.

