How to change your Dropbox password or reset it if you've forgotten it

charnsitr/Shutterstock You can change or reset your Dropbox password easily from a web browser.

You can change your Dropbox password whether or not you remember your current login information.

To change your Dropbox password, you can either use the “Forgot Password?” feature or update your password through your account settings.

When it comes to collaborating with others remotely, Dropbox can be enormously helpful.

But you won’t get very far sharing documents and folders through the cloud-storage app if you find yourself unable to recall your password or get locked out of your account.

If you remember your password, but suddenly feel your account’s security has been compromised, Dropbox offers two ways to change your password.

Here’s how you can change your Dropbox password from a web browser with or without your password on hand.

How to change your Dropbox password if you don’t know your password

1. Navigate to the Dropbox login landing page in a web browser.

2. Click the “Forgot your password?” link.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can find this underneath the box to enter your password.

3. Enter the email associated with your Dropbox account and hit “Submit.”

4. Open your email.

5. Find the “Reset your Dropbox password” email in your inbox.

Emma Witman/Business Insider If you don’t see the email, check your spam folder. You also may need to unblock [email protected]

6. Click the blue “Reset Password” box.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Dropbox can provide helpful hints for creating a strong password.

7. Enter a new password twice before clicking “Submit.”

How to change your Dropbox password if you’re able to login with your current password

1. Login to your account at Dropbox.com.

2. In the top right corner of your Dropbox dashboard, click your account icon.

Emma Witman/Business Insider This will be a face icon or a photo you’ve added.

3. Select “Settings.”

4. Click “Security” near the top of the screen.

The security settings for your Dropbox account. The security settings for your Dropbox account.

5. Next to “Password,” click “Change password.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider If the passwords don’t match, you won’t be able to finalise the change.

6. Enter your new password twice.

7. Click “Change password” to confirm.

