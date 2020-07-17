How to change the display name attached to your Microsoft Outlook email address

Chrissy Montelli
Mongta Studio/Getty ImagesMicrosoft Outlook lets you change your display name to anything you want.

When you sign up for an email account, you’re usually required to give your name, which is then visible to anyone who receives an email from you.

But did you know that you can change how your name is displayed in Microsoft Outlook?

It’s a quick and easy way to personalise your email presence, as well as inform others of how to correctly address you.

How to change your display name in Outlook

1. From your Outlook Inbox, click on the “File” tab in the upper left corner.

How to change display name in Outlook 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick the ‘File’ tab.

2. Click on the “Account Settings” button. On the drop-down menu, click “Account Settings.”

How to change display name in Outlook 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderGo to ‘Account Settings’ and click on ‘Account Settings’ again.

3. In the window that appears, click on the email address that corresponds to the name you wish to change. With this account name highlighted, click “Change…”

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderIf you have multiple email addresses, select which one you want to change the display name of, and click ‘Change.’

4. In the “Your name” field, type the display name of your choice. When you’re finished, click “Next” to save and apply your changes.

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderType your preferred name into the ‘Your name’ field and hit ‘Next.’

To test that your display name change was successful, try composing a new email message and addressing it to yourself. After you send the email, you should be able to see the new display name once the test email is received.

Keep in mind that if your Outlook account is hosted via Microsoft Exchange, like many companies do, you will not be able to change the display name unless you are the organisation’s account administrator.

