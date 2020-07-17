How to change the display name attached to your Microsoft Outlook email address

Mongta Studio/Getty Images Microsoft Outlook lets you change your display name to anything you want.

To change the display name of your Outlook email address, you need to access Outlook’s Account Settings.

Microsoft Outlook allows you to change how the name associated with your email address displays to your contacts and email recipients.

When you sign up for an email account, you’re usually required to give your name, which is then visible to anyone who receives an email from you.

But did you know that you can change how your name is displayed in Microsoft Outlook?

It’s a quick and easy way to personalise your email presence, as well as inform others of how to correctly address you.

How to change your display name in Outlook

1. From your Outlook Inbox, click on the “File” tab in the upper left corner.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click the ‘File’ tab.

2. Click on the “Account Settings” button. On the drop-down menu, click “Account Settings.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Go to ‘Account Settings’ and click on ‘Account Settings’ again.

3. In the window that appears, click on the email address that corresponds to the name you wish to change. With this account name highlighted, click “Change…”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider If you have multiple email addresses, select which one you want to change the display name of, and click ‘Change.’

4. In the “Your name” field, type the display name of your choice. When you’re finished, click “Next” to save and apply your changes.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Type your preferred name into the ‘Your name’ field and hit ‘Next.’

To test that your display name change was successful, try composing a new email message and addressing it to yourself. After you send the email, you should be able to see the new display name once the test email is received.

Keep in mind that if your Outlook account is hosted via Microsoft Exchange, like many companies do, you will not be able to change the display name unless you are the organisation’s account administrator.

