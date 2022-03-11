How to change your Discord profile picture on desktop and mobile

You can change your Discord profile picture in just a few steps. Sergei Elagin/Shutterstock

To change your Discord profile picture, navigate to User Settings.

Discord profile pictures are 128 x 128 pixels – larger pictures are scaled to fit those dimensions.

Discord limits how often you can change your profile picture in a certain timeframe.

Your profile picture is the public face that you put out to Discord communities. That being said, there’s no reason to keep a picture that no longer suits you.

Here’s how you put your best face forward.

Discord profile picture size and requirements

The recommended size for your Discord profile picture is 128 x 128 pixels.

However, that doesn’t mean that you have to resize or crop your image to fit those dimensions if your picture is larger. Discord will automatically scale it down for you when uploaded.

The image formats you can upload are PNG, JPG, JPEG, and GIF (if you’re a Nitro subscriber).

How to change your Discord profile picture

You can edit your Discord profile picture on a desktop computer or on your mobile device.

On desktop

1. Open the Discord app on your Mac or PC.

2. Click the gear icon at the bottom-left of your screen, near your profile picture User Settings.

Click the gear icon to access ‘User Settings.’ Stefan Ionescu/Insider

3. In the My Account tab, click on the Edit User Profile button on the right. The My Account tab should be the screen you see when you click User Settings, so you shouldn’t need to navigate to it.

Click on the ‘Edit User Profile’ button. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

4. Click on the Change Avatar button on the left or on your profile picture on the right.

Click your profile picture or the ‘Change Avatar’ button. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

5. Click on Upload image.

Quick tip: If you’re a Nitro user, you can also upload GIF files and create animated profile pictures.



6. Select a new profile picture and click on Open. The best pictures are square and centered, since Discord will automatically crop your photo.

On mobile

1. Open the Android or iOS Discord app.

2. Tap your profile picture in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Tapping the profile picture on the bottom left will open your user settings. Stefan Ionescu/Insider

3. Tap your profile picture on the top left or on the User Profile option.

Tap on either your profile picture or on ‘User Profile.’ Stefan Ionescu/Insider

4. Tap your profile picture again and choose Change Avatar.

When you click the profile picture again, select ‘Change Avatar.’ Stefan Ionescu/Insider

5. Choose your profile picture from your available images and then click on Choose.

6. Click on Save in the upper-right corner of the screen to save the changes.