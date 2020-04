How to change your destination on Uber during a ride

NurPhoto/Getty Images You can change your destination while a ride is in progress in the Uber app.

You can change your destination on Uber at any time during a ride in-progress – just keep in mind that your new ending point will likely increase the cost of your travel.

You can also change your pickup destination before a driver reaches you by dragging the pin indicating your position to a new spot nearby.

You cannot change the destination of an UberPOOL trip, but you can always get out early and summon a new driver.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Say you’re riding in an Uber to meet a date at that hot new Thai restaurant in Midtown when instead you suddenly decide to break up with them and hop on a plane to Portugal. Before you get to Lisbon, you’ll need to get to the airport, which means changing the destination of your Uber trip.

Uber makes it easy for passengers (or drivers) to change the destination of a trip at any time before the trip has ended, with multi-destination shared pool rides being the only exception. Those you’ll have to ride out or bail on early.

Here’s how to change your Uber destination during a ride.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your destination on Uber

1. Open your Uber app on your iPhone or Android and tap the destination bar.

Steven John/Business Insider Type in your destination.

2. Type in the new destination and then confirm it.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.