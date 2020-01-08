How to change the default email account on your iPhone in 4 steps

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can change your default email account on an iPhone with a few taps.

You can easily change your default email account on an iPhone through the device’s Mail settings.

The iPhone automatically sets the first email account you put in as your default account.

iPhone‘s Mail app allows you to store more than one email account in the device and switch between different accounts when using the app.

The iPhone’s Mail app is an incredibly useful feature pre-installed in the device. The Mail app allows you to connect all of your email addresses, no matter the domain, within the interface of a single app.

For those who have their work emails separate from personal one, it is important to set their default email correctly on the iPhone because it will be the account that sends out a correspondence whenever you share a link, photo, video or any other forms of media.

If you do have multiple email accounts logged in on your iPhone’s Mail app, the app will automatically choose the one you enter first as default. If you’d like to change your default account to a different email, though, you can easily do so. Here’s how you can change your default email on your iPhone.

How to change your default email address on an iPhone

1. Open your Settings app.

2. Scroll down and tap “Mail.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Mail.’

3. Scroll down to the bottom and tap “Default Account.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Default Account.’

4. Select the email account you would like to default to.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select the account you want to use as your default email.

