How to change your default web browser on Windows 10, where you can install and switch between different browsers

Crystal Cox/Business Insider It’s easy to change your default browser on Windows 10 at any time.

There’s usually a “change default browser” prompt when you install a new browser on Windows 10, giving you the option to make it your browser of choice.

But if your mind wasn’t made up on switching your default browser when you installed the new one, it can be difficult to know what to do when that prompt goes away.

Changing your default browser on Windows 10 is fairly simple, and it can be done through your system settings. Here’s how to do it.

How to change your default browser in Windows 10



1. Press the Windows logo on your keyboard, or the icon at the bottom left of your screen. Search “Choose a default web browser” and select the icon that appears.

2. In the default apps window that comes up, there will be an icon of your current default browser. Click it to see a dropdown menu of all installed browsers on the computer you’re using, and select the one you would prefer.

Ross James/Business Insider In this case, I only have Chrome and the default browsers available. Other popular options would be Firefox or Opera.

Most browsers will have a tool or settings to make this change possible. Here’s how to do it with Google Chrome.

How to change your default browser to Google Chrome

on Windows 10



1. Open Chrome. In the top right there should be three dots arranged vertically. Press them for a dropdown menu, and then click “Settings” from the dropdown menu.

2. Select “Default browser” from the sidebar on the left. It should be second from the bottom. Clicking this should bring you to the settings window in the instructions above and allow you to change your default browser.

Ross James/Business Insider You can make Chrome your default browser through Google Chrome settings.

