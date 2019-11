How to change your Windows 10 computer's name to make it more personalised and easier to find on your network

Crystal Cox/Business Insider You can change your Windows 10 computer’s name in a few simple steps through its settings.

You can change your Windows 10 computer’s name to make it more recognisable on your network.

Most computers bought from manufacturers have generic names, but it is possible to make your computer’s name more personalised.

Here’s how to change your computer’s name on Windows 10.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Like any other piece of technology today, your computer has a name. This is to make it more recognisable on your network, and make it easier for others who may want to connect with your device.

Most computers bought from manufacturers have generic names like “user-pc” or random strings of numbers and letters, but it is possible to change your computer’s name to make it more recognisable or personal to you.

On older operating systems, doing so is a bit more complex and difficult, but the Windows 10 update has made it relatively easy. Here’s how to change your computer’s name in Windows 10.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your Windows 10 computer’s name

1. Click on the menu option on the bottom left-hand corner of your screen. The icon looks like the Windows logo.

2. Scroll down the menu until you find the option for “Settings” and click on it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘Settings.’

3. On the new menu, click the first option, “System,” with a picture of a laptop on it.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘System.’

4. Click “About” at the bottom of the menu on the left-hand side of the screen.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘About.’

5. On the new menu, under “Device Specifications,” click the button that reads “Rename this PC.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click ‘Rename this PC.’

6. A box will pop up telling you the current name of the PC above an entry field. Type your desired PC name into the entry field, then click “Next.” Note that you can only use letters, numbers, and hyphens – no spaces.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Type your desired name into the box.

7. After you click “Next,” a new box will pop up prompting you to restart your computer. You can either choose “Restart Now,” or, if you have items that need to be saved or other business to finish on the computer, select “Restart Later.” Note that the name change will not take effect until after a restart.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select either ‘Restart Now’ or ‘Restart Later.’

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.