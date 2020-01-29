How to change the colours on your Google Calendar to differentiate your events and calendars

Shutterstock It’s easy change the colours on your Google Calendar.

You can change the colours on your Google Calendar to differentiate it from your other calendars, or to simply customise its appearance.

If you later change your mind, you can change to another colour at any time.

You can also change the colour of individual events on your Google Calendar.

Google Calendar makes it easy to keep track of all of the important events in your life.

From keeping track of your friends’ birthdays and anniversaries to ensuring you don’t miss dentist appointments, you can create and sync multiple calendars across devices so that you’re always on top of your schedule.

One of the best ways to keep your calendars organised is to change the colour of your Google Calendar, or specific events.

If you want to change the colour of your Google Calendar, or a single event, here’s how to do it using the desktop version of the app.

How to change the colour of your Google Calendar

1. Go to the Google Calendar homepage on your PC or Mac computer and sign into your Google account.

2. On the left-hand side of the screen, locate the calendar you want to change the colour of, and hover your mouse over it.

3. Click on the three vertically stacked dots to reveal a list of options – including a palette of colours.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click the three dots.

4. Choose your desired colour by clicking on one of the choices available. If you want to create a custom colour, you can click on the “+” sign to see additional options.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click the ‘+’ to see more colour options.

How to change the colour of an event on your Google Calendar

While changing your Google Calendar colour will change all of the events in your calendar to that colour, you can choose to change the colour of individual events by following these steps.

1. On the Google Calendar homepage, locate the event that you want to change the colour of and click on it.

2. From the popup menu, click “Edit,” which looks like the outline of a pencil. If there is no pencil, then it’s an event that can’t be edited.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click the pencil icon to edit an event.

3. On the event’s edit screen, click on the small coloured circle next to the calendar’s name, and choose your new colour.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Select the colour that you’d like to use for this event.

4. Click “Save” to save your options.

