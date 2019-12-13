How to change the colour of a folder on your Mac computer, to customise your desktop

Crystal Cox/Business Insider It’s possible to change the colour of a folder on your Mac computer for better organisation.

You can change the colour of a folder on your Mac computer to customise and colour-code your desktop.

To change the colour of a folder on your Mac, you’ll need to copy the folder icon into the Preview app, and adjust the colour there.

If you have a lot of folders on your desktop, it can sometimes be tough to find the one you want.

A great solution is to colour-code your folders so they stand out. This also allows for more customisation of your Mac’s colour scheme, which can add some fun colour.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change the colour of a folder on your Mac computer



1. Right-click on the folder you want to customise and select “Get Info.”

2. Click on the folder icon, next to the name of the folder.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Click the folder icon in the Info tab.

3. Click on Edit in the desktop’s menu bar and select “Copy.”

4. Now, open the Preview app on your Mac by searching for it or going through your Applications.

5. Click on File in the Preview menu bar and select “New from Clipboard.” This will create a file that looks like your folder.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Select New from Clipboard in the File menu.

6. Select the Markup tool.

7. Click on the Adjust Colour icon. It looks like a triangle with a curving line through it.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Adjust the colour in Preview.

8. This will bring up the “Adjust Colour” popup box. Grab the slider next to Tint towards the bottom of the box and drag it either way to adjust the colour. Click the X in the upper left corner when you’re done.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Choose which colour you want for your folder icon.

9. Copy the folder by hitting command + C while the newly coloured folder is selected.

10. Go back to your Folder Info box from earlier and click on the Folder icon.

11. Paste by clicking command + V. Your folder will now be that new colour. Click X on the Folder Info box and your folder will be saved as that colour.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Your folder will be saved in its new colour.

