How to change your debit or credit card on Cash App, as well as your bank account

Square It’s easy to change your credit card, debit card, or bank account on Cash App by removing and replacing it.

To change a card on Cash App, you have to unlink or remove the card you don’t want from your account first, and then you can add a new card.

You can change debit or credit cards on Cash App, as well as your connected bank account.

Cash App is a peer-to-peer payment app, like Venmo. It allows you to transfer money between friends and family easily, without having to get cash, make change, or even meet face-to-face.

This is possible because Cash App is connected directly to your debit card, bank account, or credit card. When you set up your account, you can choose which and how many cards you want to link, and add them accordingly.

If you ever want to change cards on the Cash App, there is an easy way to do it. You simply have to remove one card and add another.

Unlinking a bank account is a little different than removing a debit or credit card, so we’ll show you how to do all three in this article. You can replace them instantly, or, if you choose, you can simply remove them, and wait until later to add new cards or accounts.

How to change a card on Cash App



1. Open Cash App on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Tap on the icon with a cash amount in the lower left corner to go to the My Cash tab.

3. Tap on either the name of your bank or your credit card, depending on which one you want to remove.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Go to the My Cash tab and tap on your bank account or credit card.

4. If you’re unlinking a debit card, under “Bank Accounts,” find the item labelled “Debit Card xxxx” and tap the three dots in the upper right corner.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the three dots on the card you want to replace.

5. If you want to remove the card altogether, tap “Remove Card.” This will remove the card from your account immediately. If you want to replace it with a new debit card, tap “Replace Card.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select either ‘Remove Card’ or ‘Replace Card.’

6. Fill in the new card’s information. When you finish, tap “Add Card” and the new card will replace the old one on your account.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Fill in your new card’s information, then tap ‘Add Card.’

How to remove or replace a bank account on Cash App



If you want to change a bank account, follow the first three steps above and then continue here.

1. Under “Bank Accounts,” find the item labelled “Account xxx” and tap the three dots in the upper right corner.

2. If you want to remove the bank account altogether, tap “Remove Bank.” This will unlink the account from your Cash App profile immediately. If you want to replace it with a new bank, tap “Replace Bank.”

3. Follow the on-screen instructions to enter the routing and account numbers for your new bank. When you finish, the new bank will be associated with your account.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Follow the on-screen instructions to link your new account.

