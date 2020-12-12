How to change your Battle.net name on the Blizzard Entertainment gaming platform for free

Jens Schlueter/Getty Images Battle.net lets users change their usernames, or BattleTags, the first time free-of-charge.

You can change your Battle.net name, known as a BattleTag, once for free or again at-cost on the Blizzard Entertainment platform.

BattleTags don’t need to be unique, and you can change it once for free, with a fee for additional changes.

To change your BattleTag, go to your Blizzard account settings in a web browser and find the BattleTag settings in your account details.

Blizzard’s Battle.net gaming service is a popular platform for purchasing and playing Blizzard’s extensive library of games. Because it includes multiplayer gaming and social features like chats, you can choose a gamer tag â€” which Blizzard calls a BattleTag â€” so you can be found and identified online.

Your BattleTag is unique, so you don’t have to worry about other gamers having the same name. Blizzard allows you to change this tag once for free. After that, you’re charged a change fee, which is currently $US10 per BattleTag change.

Blizzard’s BattleTag naming rules

Blizzard gives you a lot of freedom when creating your name, but you’ll need to follow these conventions when changing your BattleTag:

It must be between 3-12 characters long.

It can’t start with a number, but numbers are allowed.

You can’t use any spaces or special symbols.

It also needs to follow Blizzard’s online code of conduct, which prohibits rude or offensive language.

Here’s how to change your BattleTag for free or at cost.

How to change your Battle.net name on a computer

1. Open the Blizzard website in a web browser.

2. At the top right of the page, click “My Account” and log in with your Battle.net credentials if necessary.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you’re not already logged in, click My Account and choose to log in.

3. Click your BattleTag at the top right of the page.

4. In the dropdown menu, select “Account Settings.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Go to your account settings.

5. In the navigation pane on the left, choose “Account Details.”

6. In the BattleTag section of the main page, click “Update.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Click to update your BattleTag.

7. Enter your new BattleTag and click “Change Your BattleTag.”

8. If this is your first time changing your BattleTag, the change will appear immediately.

9. If you’ve already changed your name at least once in the past, you will now need to buy a new BattleTag to proceed.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Enter your new BattleTag, making sure it follows Blizzard’s naming rules.

