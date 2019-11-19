How to change the background colour on Google Docs in 5 steps, to customise your documents

Shutterstock It’s easy to change the background colour on Google Docs to customise your documents.

You can change the background colour on Google Docs in just a few simple steps.

You’ll be able to pick from a group of preset colours, or you can use an HTML colour code to select a specific colour or shade.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to change the background colour on a Google Doc, and even make it your new default setting.

Google Docs is a free word processing software that offers many options for customisation.

One example is the option to change the background colour of your document. Here’s everything you’ll need to do to accomplish the task, and, if desired, even set it as your default page colour.

How to change the background colour on Google Docs

1. Go into your document, or open a new one by going to docs.new.

2. Click “File,” located in the top toolbar.

3. Select “Page setup.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on Page setup.

4. Click the drop-down under “Page colour,” located in the bottom left corner of the pop-up, and select your desired colour from the list of presets.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Choose a colour and click OK.

5. Click “OK” – alternatively, you can also opt to make this your new normal by selecting “Set as default.”

If you would prefer to use a specific shade or colour, you can also select a more tailored one by choosing “Custom” from the drop-down under “Page Colour.” You can input an HTML colour code, for example, or play around with the tool to find a colour you like.

