How to change your avatar on a PS4, to customise your profile and better represent yourself online

Sony You can change your avatar on a PS4 to better represent yourself online.

It’s easy to change your avatar on a PS4 directly on the console or on a computer.

You can choose from many avatars to display on your PlayStation Network account, and it’s one of the first things others will see when you play online.

When it comes to your PS4 online persona, your avatar is one of the first things that other players see when you are on PlayStation Network.

Thankfully, PlayStation allows you to swap out avatars as you wish, so if you purchase or obtain new avatars, it is incredibly straightforward to change it.

Here’s how to do it on your PS4, or on a computer.

How to change your avatar on a PS4



1. Turn on your PS4 console and log in.

2. Scroll through your home screen until you see “Settings.”

3. Click on the “Settings” app and select “Account Management.”

4. Click on “Profile,” then select “Avatar” from the menu.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider You can always head back into ‘Account Management’ to change your information displayed on PlayStation Network.

5. Scroll through the available options, hover over an avatar, and select it by pressing the X button.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider You can filter through even more avatars by scrolling down.

How to change your avatar on a PS4 on desktop



1. Log into your PlayStation account on a PC or Mac computer.

2. Click on your profile picture on the right-hand corner of your screen, next to the Search bar. Then click on “Account Settings” in the drop-down menu.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Click on your profile picture in the top right and select Account Settings.

3. Select “Edit Profile.”

4. Then click on the “Edit” button next to “Avatar” to choose your new Avatar picture.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider You can also edit your ‘About Me’ and other profile information from this screen.

