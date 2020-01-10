How to change your Apple Watch's face from your iPhone, and customise its colour, style, and layout

- To change your Apple Watch face from your iPhone, you’ll need to use the free Watch app.
- The Watch app comes pre-installed on most iPhones, and can be used to manage most of your Apple Watch’s functions and features.
- When you pick a new face for your Watch, you’ll be able to customise its colour and style, as well as the layout of your apps and buttons.
As handy as having a small computer around your wrist can be, some tasks are tedious to perform on the Apple Watch’s tiny screen.
One of those more difficult tasks includes changing the display screen, or the face, of the Apple Watch itself.
Fortunately, thanks to the harmonious relationship between your Apple Watch and iPhone, you can easily modify the digital face of your Apple Watch from your iPhone.
Here’s how.
How to change your Apple Watch face from an iPhone
1. Open the Watch app on your iPhone. The app comes pre-installed on all new iPhones, and should be your first stop when you want to customise your Apple Watch.
2. Tap “Face Gallery,” which is the middle button at the bottom of the screen.
3. Select your preferred design from the gallery, which is arranged alphabetically.
4. Select your colour, style, and app layout from the design template.
5. When you’re happy with your selections, tap “Add.” As long as your Watch is nearby, the change will be applied immediately.
