How to change your Apple Music account profile picture on a computer or mobile device

DenPhotos/Shutterstock Apple Music lets subscribers update their profile photos on the desktop and mobile apps.

You can change your Apple Music picture on your mobile device or computer.

To change your Apple Music profile image, you will first need to visit the “For You” tab and select your account icon.

An Apple Music profile image is visible to all other Apple Music users, so make sure you’re comfortable with the image you’re using.

With more than 60 million reported Apple Music subscribers, putting a face to your musical profile helps keep you from disappearing in the app’s ocean of users.

Fans can update their profile image to celebrate their unique musical interests and favourite artists, while musicians can use it as a semi-professional branding opportunity. When you first use the app and click on the account icon, Apple Music will prompt you to add a photo. But if you opt not to add one, or want to change it, you’ll need to tap the account icon again.

Whatever reason you want to change your Apple Music picture, here’s how to do it.

How to update your Apple Music picture on a mobile device

1. Open the Apple Music app on your phone or tablet.

2. Tap the “For You” tab at the bottom of the app.

Abbey White/Business Insider A heart icon represents this Apple Music tab.

3. Tap your profile image at the top right. If you don’t yet have an image, it will look like either a grey silhouette or feature your initials.

4. Tap on your name and “View Profile.”

Abbey White/Business Insider This will be the first option available.

5. Select “Edit” underneath the profile icon.

Abbey White/Business Insider You can also update your Apple Music display and username.

6. Tap your profile image or the generic icon and add a picture.

Abbey White/Business Insider You can choose to either take a photo or add one from your camera roll.

7. Tap “Choose” in the bottom right of the photo.

Abbey White/Business Insider You can also select ‘Cancel’ and be taken back to your photo library.

8. Select “Done.”

How to update your Apple Music picture on a computer

1. Open the Apple Music desktop app.

2. Click the “For You” tab in the left sidebar if it’s not already selected.

3. Select the profile icon in the top right corner.

Abbey White/Business Insider This will either be an image or a silhouette depending on whether you’ve done this before.

4. Choose “Edit.”

Abbey White/Business Insider The desktop app has an edit option, just like the mobile app.

5. Click the camera icon at the bottom of your profile photo.

Abbey White/Business Insider This is how you can change or update your photo.

6. Select your photo.

Abbey White/Business Insider You can choose from recent photos, presets, or your downloads folder, labelled ‘Other.’

7. Choose “Done.”

Abbey White/Business Insider If you want to zoom in on the photo, select ‘Edit.’

8. Click “Done” again.

