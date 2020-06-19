How to change your Apple ID password in 3 different ways

Crystal Cox/Business Insider If you have your Apple device on hand and know your Apple ID password, there’s three easy ways to change it.

How you change your Apple ID password depends on the device you’re using and what version it’s running on.

Apple ID owners can generally change their password through the “Security” or “Password & Security” settings across various OS and iOS devices.

When you change your password, you’ll want to have access to the email associated with your Apple ID account.

Your Apple ID offers you the ability to connect with your Apple account across devices, new and old, wherever you are. But with that accessibility comes a need for extra security. Your Apple ID password provides this by requiring you to enter it each time you want to connect with and sync your Apple ID account on a new device.

The widely used security measure can sometimes be compromised, risking your data and sensitive personal information. If you want to make your Apple account more secure, you have the ability to change your Apple ID password.

Here’s how to do it on your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Macbook, or through a web browser.

How to change your Apple ID password on devices with iOS 10.3 or later

1. Open your Settings app.

2. Tap your name.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Your name is located at the top of the Settings page.

3. Select “Password and Security.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider This is in the first section of the menu under ‘Name, Phone Numbers, and Email.’

4. Tap “Change password” at the top of the screen.

This option is linked in blue.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider This option is linked in blue.

5. Enter your device’s passcode to proceed

Devon Delfino/Business Insider This is a code at least four numbers long.

6. Enter your new password twice.

7. Tap “Change” or “Change Password.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Your password must contain at least eight characters, an uppercase and lowercase letter, and a number.

8. Sign back into your account using your new password on your various devices to access your Apple account.

How to change your Apple ID password on MacOS Catalina

1. Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of the screen and select “System Preferences.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider The menu holds information about your Mac, lets you log out, shutdown, and more.

2. Click “Apple ID.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can find this option directly to the right of your name.

3. Select “Password & Security.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Like mobile devices, this option is underneath the ‘Name, Phone, and Email’ tab.

4. Click “Change Password.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can also update two-factor authentication in this menu.

5. Enter the password you use to get into your Mac.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider If you don’t remember your password, you’ll need to use the Apple ID ‘Forgot Password’ feature.

6. Enter your new desired Apple ID password twice and click “Verify.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Entering your new password twice ensures you know what your new password is.

Note: If you have Mojave or an earlier version of the OS, select “iCloud” after entering your system preferences. From there, choose “Account Details” and then “Security” followed by “Reset Password.”

How to change your Apple ID password on your web browser

1. Open your browser, go to your Apple ID page and sign in with your current ID and password

Devon Delfino/Business Insider If you can’t remember your password, use the ‘Forgot Apple ID or password?’ link below the login.

2. Select “Change Password.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can find this option under the ‘Security’ label.

3. Enter your current password.

4. Now enter your new desired password twice.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Confirm your password to ensure you know it.

5. Click “Change Password.”

