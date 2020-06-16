How to change your AOL password or reset it if you've forgotten it

Maskot/Getty Images It’s easy to change your AOL password, even if you don’t know it.

Like any internet account, you should give your AOL account a strong password. But no matter how strong your password is, you should try to change the password from time to time.

This is especially important if you think your account has been hacked or compromised in some way.

There are two ways to change your AOL password. Luckily, you can do either using any internet browser on your Mac or PC. Here’s how.

How to change your AOL password if you know your existing password



1. Open a browser and go to AOL.com. If you’re not already logged into your AOL account, sign in now.

2. Click your profile picture in the top-right of the web page. You’ll be brought to your account page.

3. In the navigation pane on the left, click “Account Security.”

4. Click “Change password.”

5. Enter the new password you want to use, and then enter it again to confirm you typed it correctly. You can click “Show password” if that makes it easier to type. When you’re done, click “Continue.”

Your new password will be saved.

How to reset your AOL password if you’ve forgotten your password



1. Open a browser and go to AOL.com. On the Sign in page, enter your username and click “Next.”

2. On the page to enter your password, click “Forgot password?”

3. Follow the instructions to reset your password. The process will vary depending upon what kind of security method you’ve set up. For example, AOL might send a one-time verification code to your email address. After you enter the code, you’ll be given the option to change your password.

