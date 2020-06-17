How to change your Amazon account password or reset it if you've forgotten it

- It’s easy to change your Amazon password if you have your current password handy.
- If you’ve forgotten your password, you’ll have to reset it – a simple, albeit slightly different process.
- Here’s how to either update or reset your Amazon password.
If you don’t remember your Amazon password, or you’re worried about account security, changing or resetting your password is a must. Luckily, both processes are simple and quick to complete.
Here’s how to change or reset your Amazon password.
How to change your Amazon password
You can easily update your password if you know what your existing password is:
1. Go to the Amazon website in a web browser and log into your account.
2. Click “Account & Lists” located in the top toolbar, on the right side of the screen
3. Select “Login & security”
4. Sign into your account again to verify your identity
5. Select “Edit” next to “Password”
6. Enter your old password, as well as your new desired password twice.
7. Click “Save Changes”
How to reset your Amazon password if you’ve forgotten it
If you don’t remember your current password, you’ll need to reset it.
1. Go to the Amazon password assistance page and enter the email or phone number associated with your account.
2. Complete the CAPTCHA test by entering the characters you see in the image. Depending on the verification method you used, a one-time password will be sent to you by email or SMS.
3. Enter the one-time password and select “Continue.”
4. Create your new password.
