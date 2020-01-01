How to change the alarm sound on a Google Home to your favourite music, using a simple voice command

Beck Diefenbach/Reuters To change the alarm sound on your Google Home, simply use a voice command with the time and song you’d like to set.

You can change the alarm sound on your Google Home to your favourite music by using a voice command.

To change your alarm sound, ask your Google Home to set a media alarm, name the time, and then reply with a song name when prompted by the speaker.

On some Google Home devices, you can also set a character alarm, so that popular voices like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will sound when your alarm goes off.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Few among us love the sound of an alarm going off. In fact, most people despise it.

And based on the popularity of Google Home and Nest smart speakers, there are millions of people out there who have come to loathe the sound of those devices’ default alarm. You know, the one with the six tones of alternating pitched notes accompanied by a rattling noise – and with just a bit too long of a pause between each cycle.

While there is no alternative to that general alarm sound, you can set a media alarm and choose your favourite music to play. This media alarm option is one of the best updates introduced to Google Home, and it’s pleasantly easy to use.

Here’s how to change the sound of your alarm.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to change the alarm sound on your Google Home



Setting a song as your alarm is as simple as saying: “OK Google, set media alarm for 7 a.m. tomorrow” and then replying “Africa by Toto” – assuming that’s the time of the alarm you want and the song you’d like to hear (good choice, by the way).

You can also set recurring alarms, or even add your music choice into the command, by saying something like: “Hey Google, set Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ music alarm for 7 a.m. every day.”

Note that if your Google Home isn’t connected to Wi-Fi at the time you set your media alarm, it will sound as a general alarm instead.

On certain devices, you can also set character alarms – these include sounds from Lego, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Hatchimals.

And it’s just as easy to snooze your alarm, change the volume, or check what time you set it for. All you have to do is ask your Google Home.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.