How to change your AirDrop name on an iPhone in 5 simple steps

Melanie Weir
ShutterstockYou can change your AirDrop name on your iPhone by changing the device’s name.

AirDrop is a great feature on Apple devices that allows you to instantly transfer documents, images, and more from device to device instantly using Wi-Fi.

Transferring files this way has many advantages – it’s quicker, requires fewer steps, and, perhaps most importantly, doesn’t degrade the quality of any media that is sent.

In order to transfer files using AirDrop, the person sending it has to select a name on their screen from a list of potential nearby devices. If you don’t have an easily recognisable name, it can complicate the process.

Fortunately, you can easily change your AirDrop name from your iPhone’s settings menu by changing your device’s name. So whether you want to make your phone easier to recognise, or you just want to make it something funny to make people laugh, the process is very simple.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change your AirDrop name on an iPhone

1. Open Settings.

2. Go to “General,” the first item on the third list of options.

Melanie Weir/Business InsiderTap Settings app on your iPhone to change AirDrop name.

3. Tap “About” at the top of the screen.

4. Tap “Name” at the top of the screen.

Melanie Weir/Business InsiderTap ‘Name’ to change your device name.

5. Type whatever you would like to name your device, and select “Done” to rename the device.

Melanie Weir/Business InsiderType in your desired name.
