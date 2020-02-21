How to change your Airbnb account password or reset it if you've forgotten it

ShutterStock / d8nn It’s easy to change your Airbnb password or reset it.

You can change your Airbnb password easily in two ways.

Airbnb allows you to change your password via your account settings, or reset it through an email link if you’ve forgotten your password.

Like many online platforms, Airbnb stores some personal information like credit cards, so maintaining a secure password is of paramount importance.

Airbnb makes it easy to change your password once you’re logged into your account; or, if you forget your password, Airbnb will email you a link to reset it.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change your Airbnb password



1. Log into your account in a browser on your Mac or PC.

2. Select your profile picture on the top right and click “Account.”

3. Select “Login & security.”

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Select ‘Login & Security.’

3. Under “Login” and “Password,” click on “Update.”

4. Type in your current password and your new password in the appropriate fields. Ensure that your new password is correct by typing it again under “Confirm Password.” Airbnb will also indicate the strength of your new password as you type.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Update your password.

5. Click “Update Password” to reset your password.

How to reset your Airbnb password



1. If you’ve forgotten your password or are having trouble logging into your account, you can reset your password by going to the “Reset password” page in a web browser.

2. Type in your email address and then click “Send reset link.”

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Type your email address into the field above.

Airbnb will send you a link, which you can click on to begin the process of changing your password.

