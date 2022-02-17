How to change the activity goals on your Apple Watch or turn off the activity notifications

You can change the activity goals on your Apple Watch through the Activity app.

All three of your activity goals — Move, Exercise, and Stand — can be changed at any time.

You can also edit what kind of notifications your Apple Watch sends you about your activity goals.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

The Apple Watch’s fitness and activity tracking features are one of its main selling points. Since its release, it’s become a go-to accessory for hikers, swimmers, joggers, and more.

When you first set up your Apple Watch, it’ll ask for some basic vital information, and then lets you set your “activity goals.” The Watch will track these goals for you every day, and let you know when you reach them.

But if you set your activity goals and then later find that they don’t fit, you can change any of them. Here’s how.

How to change your Apple Watch’s activity goals

To change your activity goals, you need to use the Activity app on your Watch.

1. Open the Activity app on your Apple Watch — its icon looks like a red, green, and blue ring.

2. On the first page, scroll down and tap Change Goals.

Select the ‘Change Goals’ option. William Antonelli/Insider

3. Change and confirm your new Move, Exercise, and Stand goals. You can use the plus and minus icons to raise or lower your goals.

You’ll change all three of your goals separately. William Antonelli/Insider

How to change your Apple Watch’s activity notifications

Your Apple Watch tracks your activity goals and will send you notifications when you reach them. It also gives you suggestions on how to reach your goals, notes when you’ve hit a record, and more.

These notifications can be helpful, but if you want to turn them off, you can do so through the Watch app on your iPhone.

1. Open the Watch app on your iPhone and tap Notifications.

2. In the list of apps, tap Activity.

3. Use the options to choose which notifications you want, and which you want to mute. You can also tap Notifications Off to mute everything at once.

Flip switches to the left to turn them off. Apple; William Antonelli/Insider