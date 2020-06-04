Carlos Osorio/Getty Images There are a number of virtual Pride parades and events all month long.

Many of the nation’s biggest Pride parades have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But it doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate how far the LGBTQ community has come this June.

Between donating to important LGBTQ organisations and engaging with friends online, there are a number of ways to celebrate while social distancing.

The coronavirus pandemic may have put a stop to large social gatherings like pride parades and other events this year, but that definitely doesn’t mean that Pride itself is cancelled.

From donating to organisations that support the LGBTQ community to tuning into livestreams and other virtual Pride events, there are a number of ways to celebrate Pride this June.

Here are 10 ways to celebrate Pride while social distancing this year.

Attend a virtual Pride parade.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid People watch the annual NYC Pride parade.

There are a number of virtual Pride “parades” and events all month long, from Boston Pride’s 2020 flag-raising ceremony on June 5 to virtual Pride parades in Denver,San Francisco, and Seattle.

NYC Pride is also hosting a number of exciting virtual events, from a Human Rights Conference to an immersive culinary experience, drag festival, and more.

Donate to local and national LGBTQ organisations.

lev radin/Shutterstock The Trevor Project volunteers walking in New York City Pride.

One of the most important ways to celebrate Pride is to uplift the LGBTQ community through donations.

Organisations like The Trevor Project focus on suicide prevention for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth, while the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence works to support political candidates with progressive gun reform policies while promoting LGBTQ safety and equality.

There are dozens of organisations that support and uplift the LGBTQ community, which you can find here.

Have a “night out” while staying in at Club Quarantine or a virtual rave.

Screenshot/Instagram A virtual rave.

Club Quarantine, a queer online dance party, hosts virtual dance parties every night, featuring DJs, drag performers, and other special guests.

You can also opt to attend a virtual rave while social distancing.

Grab a date and tune into this year’s Pride Prom.

FG Trade/Getty Images A couple dancing in their living room.

Hosted by Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, and Pride Summit,Pride Prom will be held on June 13 and feature appearances by Billy Porter, Lena Waithe, Carson Kressley, Cyndi Lauper, Hayley Kiyoko, Patrick Starr, and more.

The night will also have a lineup of DJs, drag artists, makeup sessions, and more fun cameos.

Educate yourself on the history of Pride Month.

Kat Tenbarge A plaque outside The Stonewall Inn in New York City.

One thing to do during Pride Month that will make you an all-around better ally or community member is to educate yourself on the history of Pride.

Pride Month is usually marked by fun parades, dancing, and rainbow-coloured floats in the streets. However, Pride itself is rooted in a social justice uprising that occurred on June 28, 1969, remembered as the Stonewall riots.

At the time, police raids on bars that catered to LGBTQ patrons were common, but that night, the patrons of the Stonewall Inn in New York City decided they would fight back against the brutality and harassment they faced.

Transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson, a trans woman of colour, is remembered as a leader of the demonstrations that followed the raid and was reportedly the first to throw a brick or shot glass that sparked the riots and subsequent visibility of the LGBTQ community.

You can also visit Stonewall from home.

Kat Tenbarge Inside The Stonewall Inn.

Stonewall usually holds a number of pride events all throughout June. But with social-distancing measures in place, the bar is closed. You can still visit the historic site virtually.

The interactive webpage Stonewall Forever takes visitors through the history of the monument, including what life was like before Stonewall, the riots, and the first year of Pride.

Another way to support Stonewall, the birthplace of Pride and the larger gay rights movement, is by supporting its staff and family members through its GoFundMe while the bar remains closed.

Support LGBTQ-owned bars, restaurants, and small businesses.

Christian Horz/Shutterstock The storefront of Big Gay Ice Cream.

As well as the pandemic lockdown, curfews from the Black Lives Matter demonstrations have resulted in businesses closing earlier than usual or closing altogether, so supporting local LGBTQ-owned bars, restaurants, and small businesses has never been more vital.

According to the US Small Business Association, you can contact SBA’s Network for LGBT businesses at [email protected].

Make some rainbow-coloured treats like mini layered cakes, rainbow cookies, or rainbow pancakes.

Brian Bumby/Getty Images Rainbow cake squares.

Using a couple drops of food colouring and rainbow sprinkles, you can transform any standard dessert or brunch dish into a rainbow-coloured, Pride-filled dream.

A rainbow cake can be surprisingly simple, but you can also easily add food colouring to pancake batter or cupcake icing for a fun yet simple Pride Month treat.

Have a virtual movie night with friends.

Erin McDowell/Insider A laptop displaying the documentary ‘Moving Parts.’

Having a virtual movie night with friends using an app like Watch Party or even a Google Hangout can help you connect with other members of the LGBTQ community and allies all month long.

Some great LGBTQ-centered movies on Netflix include “Alex Strangelove,” “All In My Family,” “Moonlight,” “The Death and Life of Martha P. Johnson,” and “A Secret Love.”

Support drag performers, both the ones you know and the ones you might not.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images A drag performer on a livestream.

While you can’t go out to drag shows during the lockdown, some queens are taking to social media instead. You can watch livestreams, tip the performers (some like Crayola the Queen and Just May are accepting tips via their social media pages), and follow along so when gigs do resume you can go out and support them in-person.

