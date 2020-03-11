How to CC in Gmail on desktop or mobile to keep recipients in the loop

Jarretera/Shutterstock It’s easy to CC people in Gmail to keep them updated on an ongoing project or conversation.

You can CC in Gmail on a computer or mobile device with a few clicks or taps.

You might CC people to inform them about what’s going on for a certain project without needing a direct response from them.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are times when you want to send out an email to multiple recipients to keep them in the loop about a certain project or event without needing a direct response from them.

That’s when you would want to CC them instead of writing an email to them. CCing someone on an email allows you to copy that person while indicating that they’re not the primary recipient.

You can easily CC people in Gmail. Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to CC in Gmail on a computer



1. Go to gmail.com in a browser on your Mac or PC and log into your account.

2. Hit “Compose” to begin a new email, or click on the email thread that you want to reply to and select “Reply” to write a response.

3. If you’re typing a new message, the “CC” option will appear to the right of the “To” field. Click “CC” to open up the CC field, and type in the recipient’s email address.

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Click on the ‘CC’ button in the ‘To’ field.

4. If you’re replying to an email thread, click on the email address in the “To” field. The option to CC will appear. Select “CC” to open begin typing in the email address.

How to CC in Gmail on a mobile device



1. Open up the Gmail app on your iPhone or Android device and log into your account.

2. Select the “+” sign at the bottom right corner to begin composing a new email.

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Tap the ‘+’ sign at the bottom right of the screen.

3. Tap the down arrow to the right of the “To” field. This will open up the CC and BCC fields. You can now begin typing in the email addresses.

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Tap the downward-facing arrow to start CCing recipients.

4. If you’re replying to a message and want to CC someone, tap on the email thread and tap “Reply.” Then, tap on the recipient’s email address. A down arrow will appear next to their name. Select the arrow, and this will open up the CC and BCC fields.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.