How to cast an Oculus Quest to a TV and share your virtual reality view

- You can cast Oculus Quest to your TV if it has a built-in casting ability or you can attach a Chromecast device to share your view in VR.
- You can enable casting from the Oculus app on your phone or from the headset.
- Here’s how to enable casting from your Quest to a TV in both ways.
- Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .
Virtual reality can sometimes feel like a solitary experience, self-contained within a headset. But your Oculus Quest (and Quest 2) lets you cast what you see to a television, where anyone else can see what you are seeing. Casting is straightforward, and you can use any TV with a built-in Chromecast app or a Chromecast device that’s plugged into the TV.
How to cast Oculus Quest to a TV using your phone
1. Make sure that your phone is on the same Wi-Fi network as your Oculus Quest headset.
2. Turn on the Oculus Quest headset and the TV.
3. Start the Oculus app on your phone.
4. Tap the Cast icon at the top right of the screen â€” it’s the one shaped like a headset with Wi-Fi waves.
5. If this is your first time using the casting feature, you might need to grant permission to your local Wi-Fi network.
6. The app should have selected your headset in the top “Cast From” section. If there’s more than one headset listed, be sure you select your headset.
7. In the “Cast To” section, tap your TV or Chromecast device. If it doesn’t appear, make sure your TV is on, the Chromecast is enabled, and then tap “Tap to search for other devices.”
8. At the bottom of the screen, tap “Start.” The Quest’s display will be cast to the TV.
How to cast Oculus Quest to a TV using your headset
1. Turn on the Oculus Quest headset and put it on. On the home screen, use your controller to click “Cast to” in the Utilities pane on the right side of the screen.
2. In the pop-up window, scroll down the list of available devices and choose your TV. Then use the controller to choose “Next.”
3. You’ll see a notification that casting has started.
Related coverage from Tech Reference:
-
How to turn off an Oculus Rift or put it in sleep mode
-
How to properly clean your Oculus Rift headset and accessories
-
How to factory reset your Oculus Go using your headset or the app
-
How to update your Oculus Quest headset in 2 different ways
-
How to properly clean your Oculus Quest headset and controllers
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.