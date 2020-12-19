How to cast an Oculus Quest to a TV and share your virtual reality view

You can cast Oculus Quest to your TV if it has a built-in casting ability or you can attach a Chromecast device to share your view in VR.

You can enable casting from the Oculus app on your phone or from the headset.

Here’s how to enable casting from your Quest to a TV in both ways.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories .

Virtual reality can sometimes feel like a solitary experience, self-contained within a headset. But your Oculus Quest (and Quest 2) lets you cast what you see to a television, where anyone else can see what you are seeing. Casting is straightforward, and you can use any TV with a built-in Chromecast app or a Chromecast device that’s plugged into the TV.

How to cast Oculus Quest to a TV using your phone



1. Make sure that your phone is on the same Wi-Fi network as your Oculus Quest headset.

2. Turn on the Oculus Quest headset and the TV.

3. Start the Oculus app on your phone.

4. Tap the Cast icon at the top right of the screen â€” it’s the one shaped like a headset with Wi-Fi waves.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap the cast icon at the top of the screen.

5. If this is your first time using the casting feature, you might need to grant permission to your local Wi-Fi network.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You might need to give permission in order to be able to cast.

6. The app should have selected your headset in the top “Cast From” section. If there’s more than one headset listed, be sure you select your headset.

7. In the “Cast To” section, tap your TV or Chromecast device. If it doesn’t appear, make sure your TV is on, the Chromecast is enabled, and then tap “Tap to search for other devices.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Select your TV and tap ‘Start.’ If it doesn’t appear, tap to search for your TV again.

8. At the bottom of the screen, tap “Start.” The Quest’s display will be cast to the TV.

How to cast Oculus Quest to a TV using your headset



1. Turn on the Oculus Quest headset and put it on. On the home screen, use your controller to click “Cast to” in the Utilities pane on the right side of the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose ‘Cast to’ on the Quest’s home screen.

2. In the pop-up window, scroll down the list of available devices and choose your TV. Then use the controller to choose “Next.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose your TV (or whatever device you want to cast to), then hit ‘Next.’

3. You’ll see a notification that casting has started.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You’ll see a notification that you’re casting, and then you can use your Quest normally.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.