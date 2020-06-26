How to 'cast' HBO Max onto your TV with a Google Chromecast device connected to your computer or phone

Google It’s easy to cast HBO Max onto your TV, no matter what paired device you’re using.

You can cast HBO Max onto your TV using a Chromecast connected to your phone or computer.

If your Chromecast is properly configured and running on the same Wi-Fi network as the device running HBO Max, just choose the “Cast” icon at the top of the HBO Max app.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

If you recently subscribed to HBO Max, you might be enjoying all the additional content that HBO has added to the new service.

But you might also have found that certain devices, like some smart TVs, don’t have the HBO Max app.

All is not lost, though. If you have a Chromecast, you can watch HBO Max on any TV. All you’ll need is that Chromecast, along with an iPhone, iPad, Android device, Mac, or PC.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to cast HBO Max to a TV using Chromecast and your phone



Casting HBO Max from your phone to your TV is very straightforward. Be sure that your Chromecast is installed and working properly – it should be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your phone.

1. Start the HBO Max app on your phone, and switch your TV to the input channel that the Chromecast is on.

2. Select a show or movie to watch.

3. Tap the Cast button at the top of the screen and then tap the Chromecast device you want to cast to.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap the Cast icon at the top of the HBO Max app and choose what device to cast to.

The HBO Max video should appear on your TV.

How to cast HBO Max to a TV using Chromecast and your computer



You can also cast HBO Max from your Mac or PC’s Google Chrome browser.

Make sure that your Chromecast is installed and working properly, and that it’s connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your computer.

1. Open HBO Max in a Chrome browser, and switch your TV to the input channel that the Chromecast is on.

2. Select a show or movie to watch.

3. Click the three-dot menu at the top-right of the browser and choose “Cast…”

4. In the pop-up menu, choose the Chromecast which you want to send the video to.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider In the pop-up window, choose where to cast your video.

The HBO Max show or movie should appear on your TV.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.