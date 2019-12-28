How to cancel your YouTube TV subscription using a computer or mobile device

Shutterstock You can cancel your YouTube TV subscription in a few simple steps on your phone or computer.

You can quickly and easily cancel your YouTube TV subscription using your computer, smartphone, or tablet.

YouTube TV gets you access to all sorts of great programming, both live and from the company’s prodigious library, but the service costs nearly $US50 a month, and for some people it just might not be worth it.

YouTube also gives you the option of simply pausing your YouTube TV subscription for a pre-set period of time – during which you won’t have access to the platform, but you also won’t be charged.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

YouTube TV makes it easier than ever to catch all of your favourite live TV programming, from sports to news to game shows and more. You can watch YouTube TV on your computer, phone, tablet, or of course on a Smart TV (or a regular TV fitted with a Roku or Chromecast, to name just a few streaming devices).

And if you can’t find any live programming you love, just dip into YouTube TV‘s vast trove of video content.

Here’s the thing: that live and archived media? It comes at a price – namely $US49.99 a month. If you feel you’re not getting your money’s worth from YouTube TV, then cancel the subscription and say goodbye to YouTube TV and hello to having more cash on hand.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to cancel your YouTube TV subscription on your computer



1. To cancel YouTube TV from your Mac or PC, go to tv.youtube.com and click your user icon in the top-right corner, then hit “Settings.”

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Even after cancelling an account, you can continue to watch YouTube TV until the next billing cycle commences.

2. Next, click “Membership” and then hit “Deactivate membership,” then hit “Cancel membership,” and finally “Confirm.” You can also choose to pause the membership instead of cancelling outright.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Note when your pause ends, charges will then resume. If you decide that you don’t miss YouTube TV, you should cancel your subscription before that happens.

How to cancel your YouTube TV subscription on your smartphone



1. To cancel YouTube TV from your Android, open the app then tap your photo at the top-right.

2. Now go to “Settings,” then tap “Membership.”

3. Next, tap “Deactivate membership.” Now you can pause or cancel your subscription.

On an iPhone, you can’t pause a YouTube TV subscription on your browser, but you can cancel it using the iPhone’s Settings app.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.