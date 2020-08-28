How to cancel your Vimeo subscription if you no longer need to use the premium-tier service

Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

You can easily cancel your Vimeo subscription to unsubscribe from a premium-tier account using a desktop web browser.

Vimeo is a video-hosting platform that provides software for creators.

Video-hosting and -sharing platform Vimeo has sought to minimise comparisons to YouTube in recent years by orienting itself more toward content creators.

However, if your purposes as a content creator have expired, you may want to allow a paid subscription to run its course as well.

How to cancel a paid Vimeo subscription



1. Navigate to Vimeo’s website on your browser of choice and sign in with your account credentials, if you aren’t logged in already.

2. Hover your cursor over the profile icon, located in the top left of your browser to reveal a dropdown menu, where you’ll select “Settings.”

3. From the menu list on the left side, click “Billing.”

4. You’ll see an overview of your membership plan, with an option to toggle “Auto-renew on.” Click “disable auto-renew” or toggle the button to the “off” position.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Under ‘Billing’ in the ‘Settings’ menu, turn auto-renew off.

5. Click “Turn off auto-renew” in the pop-up window.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Vimeo will list the last date your membership is active, should you elect not to auto-renew.

Vimeo may ask for a reason why you aren’t renewing. If so, select a reason, and click “Turn off auto-renew” to finalise.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Choose a reason for cancelling and select ‘Turn off auto-renew.’

